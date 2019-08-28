|
|
Ann Logsdon
Carlsbad - (July 27, 1934 - August 23, 2019)
Ann Logsdon (Raacke), age 85, formerly of Ruidoso went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, August 23, 2019 at her home in Carlsbad, NM. Ann lived in Ruidoso for over 30 years where she was a volunteer at the Ruidoso Senior Center. She was a member of the Ruidoso Baptist Church. Ann was born in Hanau Germany and came to this country in 1955. One of her proudest accomplishments was getting her citizenship and becoming an American. She loved to sew, crochet, bake apple pie, travel and take care of her many plants. Ann loved living in the Village of Ruidoso as she had many friends that loved her dearly. She was known for her sense of humor, smile and German accent. Preceded in death by her parents Karl and Katharina Raacke, her husband Richard Logsdon and older brother Karl Raacke. Ann is survived by her brother Peter Raacke, sister Barbara Wimmer and four daughters, Kathy Guck, Susan Breene, Julie Logsdon and Carol Ann Silver. She has 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 28, 2019