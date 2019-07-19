|
Anna Belle Sears
Ruidoso - Anna Belle Sears at age 90 died unexpectedly at 10:13 A.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. David's Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.
She was born January 19, 1929 in Erick, Oklahoma. Upon marriage to Harvey Morris Sears she moved to Lubbock, Texas where she lived until retirement at which time she moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico. She lived the past year and half in Round Rock, Texas to be near her daughter.
She worked for Lubbock Electric Company as a bookkeeper for almost 20 years until retirement. She was a Christian and member of Southcrest Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas as well as First Baptist Church and Race Track Chapel in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She loved her church and serving the Lord. She was a member of Cree Meadows Golf Club. She and Harvey were active with the Shriners. She enjoyed golf, bridge, travel, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.
Anna Belle was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Morris Sears of 62 years of marriage and daughter, Sandy Darlene Vieau. The surviving children are, Larry Morris Sears of Lubbock, Texas and Linda Kay Davis of Georgetown, Texas. She had the enjoyment of 5 grandchildren, Sherry Collins of Lubbock, TX, Bridget Franklin of Wolfforth, TX, Kim Ganahl of Gulf Breeze, FL, Bryce Sears of Oakland, CA and Suzanne Kanter of San Francisco, CA. She had 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We will all miss her immensely.
Her graveside service will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruidoso.
Published in Ruidoso News on July 19, 2019