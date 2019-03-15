Barry Bell



Angus, NM - Barry Don Bell, 65, passed away at home on February 28, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. He was born on February 17, 1954 in Wichita Falls, TX, to Jimmie Don and Valda Lee (Rutledge) Bell Cooksey.



Barry graduated from Petrolia High School in 1972. He then attended Cisco Junior College and Tarleton State University. Barry married Donna Rains on May 19, 1984. They have two children, Matthew Don Bell and Melissa Dawn Bell, both of the Ruidoso, NM area.



Barry was a farmer/rancher in Wichita and Foard counties in Texas. He was a well-known drummer and singer in various country and western bands in the North Texas area. He was the drummer for The Wichita Falls Mavericks Band when he and Donna purchased Along the River RV Park near Ruidoso, NM in February, 2012.



His father and grandmother, Annice Bell, preceded Barry in death. Surviving, in addition to his wife and children, are his mother, grandson, Liam Aliyu, sister, Sherry Fleming and her husband, Richard, step-mother, Gloria Bell, half-brother, Jimmie Bell, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held for Barry this summer at Along the River RV Park.



Published in Ruidoso News on Mar. 15, 2019