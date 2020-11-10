Benjamin Clary Bates, Jr.



Benjamin Clary Bates, Jr (Ben) passed from this life peacefully on November 1, 2020 from heart complications at his residents in Ruidoso, New Mexico.Ben was born to Doctor Benjamin Clary Bates and Dorthy Ann Blessing Bates in Houston, Texas on January 30, 1947. Ben and his family moved to Austin, Texas in 1950 where Ben grew up and lived there most of his life.



After graduating from the University of Texas in Austin in 1970, Ben had a storied career in sales before entering the homebuilding business in Austin, Texas in the early 1980's. In 1992, he moved to Horseshoe Bay where he founded a mortgage lending company for 18 years before retiring. In 2013, Ben and his wife Paula moved to Ruidoso where he worked in the Real Estate industry until the time of his death. Ben was predeceased by his mother and father and is survived by his wife Paula, two brothers, Jarrett from Horseshoe Bay, Tx and Bruce from Temple, Tx and many nieces and nephews. The family was very grateful for the care given to Ben by the doctors and their staff at Lovelace Medical Center. At Ben's request, his wife transported him back to his residence in Ruidoso where Ben was cared for by Emcompass Health Hospice.



Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.









