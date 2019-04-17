|
|
Betty Joan Bennett
Ruidoso - Betty Joan Bennett, born June 27, 1936, passed April 3, 2019. Betty was predeceased by her father Clayton Bennet and her mother Helen Bennett. Betty spent her life dedicated to theater, law enforcement and charitable causes. After finding Ruidoso Little Theater, she spent time directing and producing productions and presenting the "Betty Awards". Betty was instrumental in bringing live theater to Ruidoso. She also produced the Billy the Kid Pageant for a number of years.
Betty was employed by Ruidoso Police Department from 1982 - 1993, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office from 1993 - 1996 and at various times for Ruidoso Downs Police Department retiring for the final time in 2006. She was a proud supporter of Ruidoso Warrior Football and basketball, Santacops and Santa's Helpers, ENMU-Ruidoso and many other charitable causes.
Betty's colorful personality and vocabulary left a lasting impression on her many friends and co-workers. For most of the past year, she entertained her new friends at Adams House Residential Center in Lubbock, Texas where she resided until she died peacefully in her sleep.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at ENMU-Ruidoso at 709 Mechem Drive, Ruidoso, New Mexico.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019