Bobby (Buzzard) Zamora



Bobby (Buzzard) Zamora 69, Passed away on June 8, 2020 in Ruidoso Downs. He was born on February 18, 1951 in Capitan, NM to Boney and Trina Zamora.



He graduated from Capitan High School in 1970 and went on to serve in the United States Navy. Bobby's hobbies included collecting marbles, buttons, glass objects and just about anything with rust on it.



He is survived by his sons, Bonifacio Zamora (Melanie),Bobby Ray Zamora (Mary), Elijah Zamora (Becky), and Pablo Barraza (Lisa); daughters, Sylvia Zamora (Michael) ,Sonja Zamora (Phillip), Sheena Zamora, and Mariyah Cowan; brother Richard Zamora; sisters, Trina Zamora(Juan), Alice Tillitson (Sergio), Ceil Chaffins, Grace Coyazo (Richard), Ora Duran (Bob), Gerty Montoya(Monroy), Ruby Montoya, Archie Cannon, and Bonnie Chaves, 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents ,grandson and his brothers; Rudy, Simon, Barney and Rolland. He is loved by many and will forever be missed.



Celebration of life will be on July 25, 2020 @ 10:30 at the One Church 1232 Mechem Drive Ruidoso









