1/1
Bobby (Buzzard) Zamora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby (Buzzard) Zamora

Bobby (Buzzard) Zamora 69, Passed away on June 8, 2020 in Ruidoso Downs. He was born on February 18, 1951 in Capitan, NM to Boney and Trina Zamora.

He graduated from Capitan High School in 1970 and went on to serve in the United States Navy. Bobby's hobbies included collecting marbles, buttons, glass objects and just about anything with rust on it.

He is survived by his sons, Bonifacio Zamora (Melanie),Bobby Ray Zamora (Mary), Elijah Zamora (Becky), and Pablo Barraza (Lisa); daughters, Sylvia Zamora (Michael) ,Sonja Zamora (Phillip), Sheena Zamora, and Mariyah Cowan; brother Richard Zamora; sisters, Trina Zamora(Juan), Alice Tillitson (Sergio), Ceil Chaffins, Grace Coyazo (Richard), Ora Duran (Bob), Gerty Montoya(Monroy), Ruby Montoya, Archie Cannon, and Bonnie Chaves, 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents ,grandson and his brothers; Rudy, Simon, Barney and Rolland. He is loved by many and will forever be missed.

Celebration of life will be on July 25, 2020 @ 10:30 at the One Church 1232 Mechem Drive Ruidoso




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved