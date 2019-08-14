|
Bruce Mark
Ruidoso Downs - The Lord took Bruce Fausten Mark Home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bruce was born on July 4, 1960 in Tucson Arizona to Albyn Mark and Sue Mark Davis.
He graduated in 1978 from Mayfield high school in Las Cruces and attended one year of college at the University of New Mexico.
Bruce later moved to Ruidoso Downs a place he had spent many summers with his grandparents the late Bruce and Georgia Griffith. When he wasn't home raising his family, he was helping out his parents Sue and Smokey Davis at Agua Fria Subdivsion.
Bruce was a carpenter and a painter and remodeled and painted many homes in Lincoln County. He will be remembered for his friendly demeanor and wonderful smile.
Surviving Bruce are his partner of 21 years Debbie Allison, his brother Bret Knight-Mark, children Brittney Cox, Ian Mark-Griffith, stepchildren Weldon Smith and Delana Beaty, two grandsons Dawson and Cooper Cox, and his cousins Shaun Brenton, and Dawn & Georgia Griffith
As per Bruce's request his cremated remains will be spread at the Allison Homestead at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 14, 2019