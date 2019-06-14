Carl Jackson Jr.



Ruidoso Downs - Carl "Buster" Jackson, loving husband, father and Dan Dan of Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico finished his trail on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born on November 12, In El Paso, Texas to Carl and Eveanna Jackson.



Carl graduated from Weed High School in 1961. He married Viola Turpin on March 22, 1963. In 1967, they moved to El Paso where he began his career as a fire fighter. After 22 years of service, he retired as a captain- They later made their home Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico.



Cart was a handyman that spent much of his time helping his family and friends. Buster was a jack of all trades who had a passion for gardening, welding, wood working and home repair, but could tackle any project thrown at him at a level of mastery only he would approve of. He was a founder and member of the Ruidoso Ridgerunners Jeep Club. Members of the club could be found maintaining trails, improving wildlife habitat, camping, picnicking and enjoying life outdoors. Buster never knew a stranger and always wore a smile, but was affectionately known for his "joking" ways.



Carl is survived by his wife Viola, son Eugene (Cat) Jackson, daughters Donna (Tom) Quinn, and Beverly (Wayne) Tinkler, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Brother Eddie Jackson and sisters Barbara Pinkard, Mary Dorothy Young and Linda Parker.



He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Eveanna Jackson, brother, Jim Jackson and sister, Katherine Fordham.



In memory of Carl's legacy, please make donations to America's 911 Foundation.



Published in Ruidoso News on June 14, 2019