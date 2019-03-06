Cecil Tate



Ruidoso - Dr. Cecil Howard Tate of Ruidoso, New Mexico passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born November 14, 1932 in Clovis, New Mexico to Judge Cecil Henry Tate and Cora Ada (Jackie) Barrington Tate. He grew up in Muleshoe, Texas and graduated from Muleshoe High School. He participated in several sports during high school. He remarked he did more bench warming than playing during competitive games. He attended Baylor University while there he met his future wife, Patsy (Pat) Miller. He and Pat They married in December 1953 and have been together for 65 years.



He completed his undergraduate degree at Baylor University and continued his studies at Baylor University Dental school in Dallas. He graduated in May 1957 and immediately began his military career as a Captain in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Ft. Polk, Louisiana for two years as a dentist. Following his career in the U.S. Army, he moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico in 1959 and began building his dental practice, which continued for 48 years. He loved dentistry and regarded all his patients as his friends. He and Dr. Sally Waters practiced dentistry sharing an office for 25 years.



Howard participated in Lions Club, Rotary Club, served on the Ruidoso School Board for 12 years, Ruidoso Library Board for 12 years, served twice on the Episcopal Church of Holy Mount vestry where he was an active member.



In addition, Howard enjoyed going on several medical/dental missions to Mexico sponsored by Rotary International Club. He had a passion for snow skiing, wood working, making stain glass, caving, flying his airplane and astronomy.



He is survived by his wife, Pat Tate, and children, Rick Tate (De'An) Spring, Texas and Kerry Tate, Richardson, Texas. Grandson, Nic Tate (Kelli), Horseshoe Bay, Texas and other grandchildren, Rex Barnes, Nicona Castillo, April Hasse and Jerod Lennox and 10 great grandchildren.



Howard was a friend to everyone he met and a strength for all who knew him. Celebration of Life will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of Holy Mount.



Donations may be made to Ruidoso Rotary International Club, Box 495, Ruidoso, NM 88345 or Episcopal Church of Holy Mount, 112 Mescalero Trail, Ruidoso, NM 88345.