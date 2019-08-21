Services
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Charles F. Knox

Charles F. Knox Obituary
Charles F. Knox, 92, most recently of Bedford Va, passed away on August 13, 2019. Loving father of Kathleen, Ric, Beth, Sandy and Dan, grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 4. Beloved husband of the late Joan (Bateman) and former husband Marjorie (Stitt). Chuck was a Navy diver during WWII, and worked for Southeast Banks in Miami and Orlando among other fun and interesting jobs. He loved cars and driving, the Cubs, tennis and most of all his large extended family. The family will hold a private ceremony. Should friends desire, donations in Chuck's name to the National Parkinson's Association would be appreciated.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 21, 2019
