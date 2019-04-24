Cornelia Prudencio



Hondo, NM - Our devoted wife, mother, and best friend Cornelia Salcido Prudencio, 78 years old from Hondo, New Mexico passed away on April 14, 2019. Cornelia was the daughter of Pedro and Feliz Salcido and was born in Alamo Canyon on November 24, 1940. She graduated from Hondo High School.



The Rosary service will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on April 25, 2019 at 9:30 am in San Patricio, New Mexico, the Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 A.M. The Burial will take place at R Bar C Waterfall Cemetery in Alamo Canyon at Hondo, New Mexico.



Cornelia was married to Ramon Prudencio on November 24, 1960 at the Santa Rita Catholic Church in Carrizozo, New Mexico, they were married for 58 years. Cornelia is survived by her husband, Ramon Prudencio, her seven children and their spouses: Elaine & Larry Gonzales, Bernadette Prudencio, Emily Klecka Prudencio, Edwin & Mary Prudencio, Marchall & Pam Prudencio, Fabian & Corinne Prudencio, Dominic & Robin Prudencio, her grand children, great grand children, and great great grand children.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com. Published in Ruidoso News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary