Darold W. Roberson
Ruidoso - July 11, 1931 - March 23, 2020
Darold Winston Roberson, 88, passed away peacefully in Ruidoso on March 23, 2020.
A memorial service is pending.
Darold was born July 11, 1931 in Petersburg, TX to Lloyd and Vera Roberson. After graduating from Spur, TX High School he attended West Texas A&M where he had the privilege of playing college football the year West Texas State won the 1951 Sun Bowl.
He married Maxine (Tyson) Roberson on January 18, 1952. He served in the National Guard for 8 years. After an interesting career with Martin Marietta, Darold and Maxine moved to Haskell, TX in 1965 where they owned and managed the Western Auto store for 32 years and raised their two children. In Haskell, Darold was active in the Haskell Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, Lions Club, and as an Omsbudsman for 15 years as an advocate for Older Texas in Nursing Homes.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years Maxine (Tyson) Roberson, daughter Denise Renter and her husband Randy from Wimberley, TX, son Duane Roberson of Woodson, TX, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, brothers: Herbert of Shreveport, LA, Gene of Spur, TX and Hershel, of Johnson City, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents of Spur and his brother, Jerry of Lubbock.
Darold and Maxine adopted Ruidoso as their home in 1996 where he embraced the community and was an enthusiastic volunteer: Community United Methodist Church, Lincoln County Medical Center Auxiliary (Honorary Lifetime Member), The Golden Age Club at the Senior Center and The Spencer Theater (usher) for many years.
Darold was a big man with a big heart, a gentle hand and a generous spirit.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LCMC Auxiliary, Ruidoso, NM.
Published in Ruidoso News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020