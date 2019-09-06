Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Ruidoso, NM
Glencoe - Lifelong Lincoln County resident, David Bonnell passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 88. David was a farmer, rancher and sand & gravel business owner.

He is survived by Della Bonnell, his wife of 61 years; three children, Ruth Elaine Little, Joel Scott Bonnell and Paul Allen Bonnell, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Glenn David Bonnell.

His funeral service will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Ruidoso. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the services. A private burial will be held at the Coe-Bonnell family cemetery.

The family would like to thank the wonderful employees of the Mescalero Care Center for their compassionate care of David. In lieu of flowers, the family ask you support the Trump-Pence 2020 Campaign.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 6, 2019
