David Keith Roberts
Ruidoso - David Keith Roberts of Ruidoso, New Mexico, and Durango, Colorado, went to be with his heavenly Father on May 10, 2020, after fighting quick-onset motor neuron disease. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Keith's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Keith was born on November 8, 1947, in Denver, Colorado, to David and Mary Roberts, who
preceded him in death. Keith was educated at the Colorado School of Mines and studied accounting at the University of Texas at El Paso. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1969 through May 2003 when he retired from active duty as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4). From 1976 through 1986, he was in the Army Reserve and worked full time as an Industrial Engineer in the garment industry.
Keith enjoyed working as a military logistician and, most notably, his nine years as the Senior Logistic Tech for the New Mexico Army National Guard in Santa Fe. In Ruidoso, where Keith and Betty lived for seventeen years, they were active members of Angus Church of the Nazarene, where they helped with the Wednesday night Children's Church. Keith also volunteered at Hope Harbor, a home created for abused women and their children, and was a member of the Ruidoso Noon Lions Club.
Keith loved to travel, and he visited all fifty of the United States and many European countries, including multiple visits to Germany. Every summer, he enjoyed living on his property on the river in Durango and driving the jeep trails in the Rocky Mountains. Keith was a collector of fine wooden furniture, antiques, and all kinds of vehicles. His warm personality, kindness, gallantry, generosity, strong character, and interesting conversations made Keith well-loved and respected by family and friends, all of whom will miss him.
He is survived by Betty Ann Bonham Roberts, his devoted wife of twenty-five years, who will miss her wonderful husband; two brothers and their families: Bill and Linda Roberts and Dr. Jim and Charlotte Roberts; two daughters: Teresa E. Roberts, and Dawn Pike; four sons: Justin and Melanie Rogers; Ryan Rogers; Kristofer and Marika; Bill and Joy Luckhardt; grandson, Coy Wilson; granddaughters: Ida and Moa Jonsson; nieces: Hayley Roberts and Cassie Roberts; cousins: Kristin and Rob Ashton, Catherine Baker, Bruce and Rachel Roberts, Allan and Beth Roberts, Holly Roberts, Marian and Rick Comerford, Marg Parsons, John and Beth Parsons; numerous grand nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Bill Bonham; uncles and aunts-in-law: Tommy Bonham and Jim and Betty Bonham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Louetta Bonham; sister-in-law, Brenda Bonham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Dana Bonham; as well as many Bonham cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Angus Church of the Nazarene between Ruidoso and Capitan on the southwest corner of HWY 37 and HWY 48 on the grounds of Bonita Park Camp and Conference Center. On the same Saturday, June 27, there will be a Graveside Service with full military honors at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery in Roswell, NM, at 2:00 PM.
Please attend the service that is more convenient.
Ruidoso - David Keith Roberts of Ruidoso, New Mexico, and Durango, Colorado, went to be with his heavenly Father on May 10, 2020, after fighting quick-onset motor neuron disease. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Keith's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Keith was born on November 8, 1947, in Denver, Colorado, to David and Mary Roberts, who
preceded him in death. Keith was educated at the Colorado School of Mines and studied accounting at the University of Texas at El Paso. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1969 through May 2003 when he retired from active duty as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4). From 1976 through 1986, he was in the Army Reserve and worked full time as an Industrial Engineer in the garment industry.
Keith enjoyed working as a military logistician and, most notably, his nine years as the Senior Logistic Tech for the New Mexico Army National Guard in Santa Fe. In Ruidoso, where Keith and Betty lived for seventeen years, they were active members of Angus Church of the Nazarene, where they helped with the Wednesday night Children's Church. Keith also volunteered at Hope Harbor, a home created for abused women and their children, and was a member of the Ruidoso Noon Lions Club.
Keith loved to travel, and he visited all fifty of the United States and many European countries, including multiple visits to Germany. Every summer, he enjoyed living on his property on the river in Durango and driving the jeep trails in the Rocky Mountains. Keith was a collector of fine wooden furniture, antiques, and all kinds of vehicles. His warm personality, kindness, gallantry, generosity, strong character, and interesting conversations made Keith well-loved and respected by family and friends, all of whom will miss him.
He is survived by Betty Ann Bonham Roberts, his devoted wife of twenty-five years, who will miss her wonderful husband; two brothers and their families: Bill and Linda Roberts and Dr. Jim and Charlotte Roberts; two daughters: Teresa E. Roberts, and Dawn Pike; four sons: Justin and Melanie Rogers; Ryan Rogers; Kristofer and Marika; Bill and Joy Luckhardt; grandson, Coy Wilson; granddaughters: Ida and Moa Jonsson; nieces: Hayley Roberts and Cassie Roberts; cousins: Kristin and Rob Ashton, Catherine Baker, Bruce and Rachel Roberts, Allan and Beth Roberts, Holly Roberts, Marian and Rick Comerford, Marg Parsons, John and Beth Parsons; numerous grand nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Bill Bonham; uncles and aunts-in-law: Tommy Bonham and Jim and Betty Bonham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Louetta Bonham; sister-in-law, Brenda Bonham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Dana Bonham; as well as many Bonham cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Angus Church of the Nazarene between Ruidoso and Capitan on the southwest corner of HWY 37 and HWY 48 on the grounds of Bonita Park Camp and Conference Center. On the same Saturday, June 27, there will be a Graveside Service with full military honors at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery in Roswell, NM, at 2:00 PM.
Please attend the service that is more convenient.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.