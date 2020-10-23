David Pacheco
Alto, NM - David Barela Pacheco, 73, of Alto passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Roswell. He was born January 19, 1947 in Roswell.
He is survived by his brother, Fred Pacheco of Roswell, sister, Ester Salas of Roswell, daughter, Lisa Pacheco of Roswell, son, Marc Pacheco of Las Cruces, son, Scott Pacheco of Ruidoso, daughter, Carey Henderson of Dallas, TX, daughter, Melanie Cavanaugh of Las Vegas, NM and Christy Moreno of Germany.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, October 28, at his residence, 102 Via Selva at Alto, at Noon.
