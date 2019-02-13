|
Debra Sue was called to close her eyes on mortal things and went to be with the Angels on December 8, 2018, at Haywood Regional Medical Center in Waynesville, NC, her husband, Scott, by her side. Although Deb left us much too soon, she lived a life full of love and adventure.
Debra Sue was born on November 3, 1950, in Oklahoma City, Okla. She came into this world with a powerful passion for living and a fearless sense of adventure and exploration. Her love of life, and her strong will and courage propelled her forward from the beginning to the end of her journey. Deb's free spirit inspired her to see the beauty in all that nature creates and to seek the freedom of the outdoors. Riding horses, hiking the wilderness, snow skiing, swimming, sailing, water skiing, scuba diving, gardening and spending time with her canine kiddos were but a few of her favorite activities. During the 1970's and early 80's, Deb made her home on a sailboat, sailing the Caribbean Sea with close friends before settling in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Deb cherished spending time with her husband, her son, her granddaughter and daughter-in-law, and preparing delicious meals for her family and friends.
Deb owned and operated Friends Hair & Nail Salon in Ruidoso for several years, where she developed many long-lasting friendships, and was able to express her creativity and her love for helping others. She will be missed by her many friends and family members, who meant the world to her.
Preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Ruby Richardson, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she is survived by her husband, Scott Goeller, of Waynesville, NC, her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Calla Goeller, her granddaughter, Hadley Goeller, of Ruidoso, NM, her sister, Tina Richardson, of Las Cruces, NM, and her two constant and loyal canine companions, Nimo and Kaya.
A heartfelt "Thank You" goes out to Deb Goeller; Gazing skyward, we will find you there, riding wild horses and sailing with Angels among the clouds.
A Memorial Service will be held in Ruidoso, New Mexico; Date, time and place will be announced at a later time.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 13, 2019