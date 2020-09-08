1/1
Della Bonnell
Della Bonnell

Glencoe, NM - A Glencoe, Lincoln County lifelong resident, Della Bonnell passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 83. Della was a devoted wife and cowboy sweetheart, a caring mother, a supportive sister and daughter, a proud grandmother and great grandmother, and a good friend to both old-timers and newcomers who she welcomed with open arms. She was a postmaster, artist, gardener, farm and rancher's wife, and a brave and determined cancer survivor.

She is survived by three children, Paul Alan Bonnell, Joel Scott Bonnell, and Ruth Elaine Little, four granddaughters, and two great grandsons. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Bert David Bonnell, infant son Glen David Bonnell, parents, Leo and Louise Joiner, and sister Patsy Racher.

Her graveside service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Coe-Bonnell Cemetery at Glencoe. Compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines/restrictions is respectfully required for those attending. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for next Fall, 2021.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacist/pharmacy staff, health aides and the entire Encompass Health (Home Health/Hospice Car) team for the wonderful compassionate care of Della during her journey. A world of gratitude and appreciation is also deserving of Will who served humbly in his tireless efforts to provide support and care for Della and her son Paul. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to Cowboys for Cancer Research at c4cr.com or by calling (575) 642-5696.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.




Published in Ruidoso News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
