Donna Bonds
Alto - Donna Marie Bonds, 64, went to be with the Angels on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Jeanne Ravenelle and her father Louis Ravenelle.
Mrs. Bonds was born on January 13, 1956 in Putnam, Connecticut to Jeanne (Bellrose) and Louis Ravenelle. Donna was a graduate of Tourtellotle High School in North Grosvenordale, Connecticut and a graduate of New Mexico Junior College with an Associate's Degree in Science. She worked at Lea Regional Medical Center in the operating room. Donna and her husband Charles R. Bonds moved to Alto, New Mexico in 2002.
Donna loved watching the birds on her front deck. She worked for Ruidoso Care Center and also C.O.P.E. up to 2011 when she had to retire. She loved her yard and was quite adamant about keeping it looking good.
Donna is survived by her husband, Charles Bonds of Alto, NM; one son, Israel Bushey of Webster, Mass. and two grandsons, Zadoc Bushey and Zayne Bushey of Webster, Mass.; one brother, Michael Ravenelle of Melissa, TX and two sisters, Ann Dillard of Texas and Kathy Ravenelle of Putman, CT.
In lieu of flowers or condolences the family would like you to contribute to your favorite and important charity.
Your words of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com
