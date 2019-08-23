|
Donna Stricler
Ruidoso - Donna Belle Stricler, age 88, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 29th, 2019. She was home, surrounded with love and care by those who adored her immensely.
She was born May 16th, 1931, in Hemet, Ca., daughter of the late Roy Allen Carter and Cora Belle Panabaker Carter.
Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Gordon Hubert Stricler; son, Gordon Blake Stricler; sister, Jean Loraine Van De Walker; and brother, William Roy Carter.
Donna is survived by daughter, Donna Lynn Stenstream of Cloudcroft, NM; two granddaughters, Dundi Jean Depue of Prescott, Az and Serena Lynn Carpenter of Cloudcroft, NM; grandson Brian Kelly Stricler of Orlando, FL; three great grandchildren, Cecilia Faith Depue, Ryan Michael Depue, and Sidney Lynn Gordon. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who cherish her deeply.
Donna had many passions. She loved to cook, be outdoors, dance, take long walks, plant flowers, enjoy time with her family and friends, play games of all sorts for many hours, and host gatherings. One passion she enjoyed in her youth was to play the piano. This soon changed in 1946 when she met the love of her life and best friend, Gordon Hubert Stricler. They began a heartwarming relationship and were married on Sept. 3, 1949 in Barstow, Ca. She was a homemaker, who was a devoted mother to Donna and Blake and wife to Gordon. While living in Lenwood, Ca when her children were school age she spread her serving spirt by joining the, Parent Teacher Association. Later on she became the Treasurer for the Lenwood Volunteer Fire Dept., she was a member of the Barstow Bell Ringers Square Dance Group, and taught line dancing at the Barstow Senior Center. She was a volunteer at the Mojave Desert Museum and Daggett Historical Society. She was also a member of the Barstow women's club.
In 1996, after Gordon retired they took a road trip together to explore the country. They traveled to Ruidoso, NM and knew immediately that this was the place they wanted to spend the rest of their lives in. They spent many enjoyable years there together. They were involved with the Ruidoso Senior Center, where they taught dance classes. With their combined charm and admirable dancing skills, they had no trouble finding students and friends excited to learn and share their enjoyment of dancing. Donna also helped serve in the kitchen and was named a Golden Age Server. She was an RSVP Advisory Committee member, as well as a member of the J Bar J County Church in Ruidoso.
After Gordon passed away in Nov, of 2010 her devotion to him never subsided. Her family finds strength and peace in knowing she is home with him now.
Donna had many things that made her special. The warmth of her eyes when she smiled, the love that she continually gave to her family and friends, her strength and resilience in difficult times, her words of encouragement and determination to love life and it's many blessings, and her devout faith in God. She leaves behind a legacy of beautiful, treasured memories and immeasurable love to those who were blessed enough to have had Donna in their lives.
Graveside Service at Fort Stanton Cemetery August 30, 2019, New Mexico at 10:30 A.M. We will meet at LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso, New Mexico, 341 Sudderth Dr. At 9:30 a.m., caravan out to Fort Stanton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 23, 2019