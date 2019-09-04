|
Ellen Dean Haynes
Ruidoso - Ellen Dean Bolding Haynes, 95, of Ruidoso passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was born July 12, 1924 at Lovington, NM to Douglas and Helen Bolding who both have preceded her in death. She married Archie C. "Speedy" Haynes on March 24, 1938 and he preceded her in death on January 9, 1998.
She was a member of the J Bar J Church in Ruidoso, a lifetime of the Christian Science Mother Church in Boston, Mass. and attended the Christian Science Church in Hobbs, NM and Ruidoso, NM. She helped to organize the Christian Science Church in Ruidoso which was located in a log cabin behind the Methodist Church.
Ellen Dean was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 60 years, Ruidoso Greeters for 30 years, Golden Age for 39 years, MLS and Real Estate agent for 38 years and Spencer Theatre for 16 years. In Hobbs, NM she worked as a bank teller for 5 years, she then went to work for Warren Petroleum Gas Processing Plant at Monument, NM and saw it change to Gulf Oil and then Chevron Oil and retired from Chevron Oil after 18 years.
She is survived by a son, Bruce Haynes; Sister, Jane Brooks; 2 daughters in law, Sherry Haynes and Gale Haynes; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Dean Whorton Mathis Haynes, two sons, Douglas Claude Haynes and Kenneth Byron Haynes, two sisters and one brother.
Graveside services will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 4, 2019