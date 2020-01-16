|
Emily Joyce McMath
Ruidoso - Emily Joyce McMath, 78, a nurse and an administrative worker for the city peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Alamogordo.
Visitation 9:00 AM -11:00 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at LaGrone Funeral Funeral Chapel with the funeral service at 1:30 PM also at LaGroneFuneral Chapel with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Joyce was born in Fort Worth, Texas on November 8, 1941 to the late Hersal and Doris Anderson. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She married the love of her life, David McMath. They started their life in Fort Worth, moved to Lubbock, and finally settled in Ruidoso in 1976. Joyce enjoyed working in her yard, tending plants, and belly dancing, but more than anything she loved her family and friends. Cooking and getting together to laugh and have fun, especially with children, made her heart glow with happiness. Joyce had a way to make everyone feel special. She loved to be the center of attention and show off her dancing skills. Her smile, her glow, her way to light up a room will forever be missed but never forgotten. She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Anderson and his wife Paula.
She is survived by her beloved Husband, David McMath; Son, Paul McMath; Daughter, Debbie Brown and husband Ryan; Grandson, Jordan McMath. Her brother's children, Mindi Harris and husband Cary; Jared Anderson; nieces and nephews: Kaytlin, Kamryn, Summer, Keaton, and Kinley. There are numerous other Miller and McMath cousins, nieces and nephews to include extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests a donation in her name be made to .
