Eva Chavez Kohlrust
Alamogordo - EVA CHAVEZ KOHLRUST went to be with the Lord in Heaven on August 8,2019, at the age of 94.
She was born on January 5, 1925 in San Patricio, New Mexico to Transito & Angelita (Chavez) Chavez.
Eva is survived by her children: Irene Ransom (Mike) of Alamogordo N.M., Michael Chavez (Christina) of Las Vegas, N.M., Robert Chavez (Rebecca) of La Luz, N.M., and Albert Chavez (Norma) of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren; Theresa Williams, David Cano, Michael Chavez Jr., Gabriel Chavez, Anthony Chavez, Andrea Chavez, Eric Coyazo, Andrew Padilla, Stacey Vigil, Vennessa Chavez, Aaron Chavez, Susie Montano and Phillip Chavez. Eva was blessed with 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter Ava.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Transito & Angelita, husband Donald
Kohlrust, her first husband Carlos C. Chavez, brothers; Ariesto, Ismael, Abeslin, Oziel and Heraldo Chavez, numerous
nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Immaculate Catholic Church on August 23, 2019 with the Rosary at 9:30 and Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Reception at St. Jude Hall following the Mass. Interment will be in Hondo, New Mexico at a later date.
The Kohlrust family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Scenic Chapel to direct the funeral services.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 21, 2019