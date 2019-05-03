Services
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5555
For more information about
Evelyn Bizzle
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
Ruidoso - November 14, 1926 — April 21, 2019

Evelyn Matilda (Angus) Bizzle, 92, of Ruidoso, went to be with the Lord on Sunday April 21, 2019, at the BeeHive Homes in Lamesa, TX.

Evelyn was born November 14, 1926 in Alexandria, MN to Sidney Angus and Edith (Kallstrom) Angus and was baptized in the Lutheran Faith.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Val Gene Bizzle on May 23, 1947 at Chapel #481 Lowery Field, Colorado. Five children were born to this union. The family, like many young military families moved to different bases until her husband was discharged from the Air Force. One thing she would often tell others was that she had lived in 20 different states. The family also lived in McLoud, OK, Oklahoma City, OK, Roswell, NM, Hobbs, NM, and Ruidoso, NM. They resided there until they moved to Midland, TX to be closer to family that could assist them in their final years. Evelyn worked as a Registered Medical Technologist with a special interest in microbiology after graduating from the University of Colorado. During her career she was very active in the A.M.T. Society and also served in various positions in the New Mexico State Medical Technologist Chapter.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Lori A. Bizzle, Midland, TX; Terry L. Bizzle, Tazewell, TN; Paul G. Bizzle, Tahlequah, OK; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Charles Angus, Fergus Falls, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 2 pm to 3 pm, service at 3 PM on Saturday, May 4th at Ellis Funeral Home, Midland, Texas.
Published in Ruidoso News on May 3, 2019
