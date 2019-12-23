|
Evelyn "Ev" Dolores Burton
Evelyn "Ev" Dolores Burton nee Downey went Home to see Jesus on December 18, 2019 at 11:48 a.m. in El Paso, TX from complications due to a severe stroke. Ev was born in Hale Center, Texas on October 15, 1940 to T. Obed and Leeola (Crouch) Downey. Ev was married to Herbert Lemuel Burton in 1959 in Roswell, NM. They later divorced in 1978 and Ev never remarried.
Ev is survived by her children: Melanie Kay and husband Darrell Reid Winter of Nogal, NM; Tresa Denise and husband Daniel Todd Graeber of Paraside, TX; grandchildren Jennifer Nicole "Nikki" Wilson, Briana "Breezie" Kathleen Graeber, Donald "DJ" Kyes Wilson, Jr., Trevor Alexander and wife Alizabeth Erin Graeber, and Aaron Mackenzie Graeber; great-grandchildren: Logan Matthew Gallagher and Taya Sophia Graeber. Ev was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers: Stewart Downey and Wardney Downey.
Ev was a member of Republican Women of Lincoln County and a successful tissue donor.
She was faithful to God, loved her family and friends, and never met a stranger. She had a great sense of humor and a great sense of style. She will be dearly missed as she was everyone's best friend.
Her celebration of life will be held in Artesia, NM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00am at The Pecos Inn, 2209 W. Main Street. A light lunch and mandatory fellowship will follow. Please be prepared to share your funniest memories. Also, Ev requests that no somber attire be worn - wear your brightest, cheeriest, happiest clothing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ruidoso Downs Racetrack Chapel for a memorial in the Prayer Garden honoring Ev Burton. The address is P.O. Box 449, Ruidoso Downs, NM 88346. The family invites you to join them for a dedication of the memorial on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 12:20 pm.
Published in Ruidoso News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019