Ruidoso Downs - On Friday, March 22, 2019, Evelyn 'Unie' Dorothy Hazel, passed away at the age of 85. Evelyn was born on November 14, 1933, in El Paso Texas to Oscar and Mildred Davis. Evelyn married Edward D. Hazel in El Paso, TX, where they raised five children. She moved to Ruidoso, NM in 1972, where she was established in the community with multiple businesses. Unie lived a life full of love, laughter, kindness, and generosity. One of her many talents was sewing and making hand-quilts. She enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee and to do a multitude of outdoor activities; including watching her favorite football team the Denver Broncos and favorite baseball team Chicago Cubs.



She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Mildred Davis, her husband Edward D. Hazel, two brothers Charles Davis and Paul Davis, two children Gordon 'Skip' Hazel and Kathy Graham, daughter-in-law Loretta Hazel, and granddaughter Mindy Lynn Hazel.



She is survived by her sister, Catherine Redding of Coalinga, Ca; son, Kenneth Hazel and wife Mary of Carlsbad, NM, son, Mark 'Leech' Hazel and wife Joann of Canyon, Tx, son, Alan Hazel and wife Bernadette of Rio Rancho, NM, and son-in-law Dale Graham of Ruidoso, NM; 11 grandchildren - Josh Graham, Dooley Graham, Nichole Graham, Jennifer Hopko-Trujillo, Karen Ramsey, Audra Poppy, Amee Gieb, Boni Hazel, Landon Hazel, Jeremy Hazel, MacKenzie Hazel; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Unie was loved by a multitude of family and friends.



Graveside service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Ruidoso New Mexico.



