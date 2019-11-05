|
Evelyn Joyce Pollard Walker
Ruidoso - Evelyn Joyce Pollard Walker was born November 13, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Jessie Bruce Pollard and Clara Norvell Pollard. She graduated from Olney High School, Olney Texas. She married Jerry Davis in 1954 in Olney, Texas. She later in life married Lee Walker in the summer of 1976. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Robbie Davis of Ruidoso NM, Cody Davis of Las Cruces NM, Shelley McGarvey and her husband Jim McGarvey of Ruidoso NM, Melanie Dean of Capitan, NM, John Walker of Flagstaff AZ and her beloved dog, Mia. She has 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Joyce went to nursing school at ENMU Roswell. She was a registered nurse for most of her adult life and truly loved caring for patients. She was employed most of her nursing career in Ruidoso at Lincoln County Medical Center and also Gerald Champion Hospital in Alamogordo. She retired past the normal age of retirement in her late 70's.
She was a woman full of sass, tenacity, and determination. To know her was to love her and her heart had the capacity to love anyone and everyone who came into her world, if only for a moment. She was a bright light and a breath of fresh air and her presence will be missed by everyone for years to come.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 - 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1211 Hull Road, Ruidoso NM with interment immediately following at Gavilan Memorial Gardens. There will be a potluck reception immediately following interment at Fellowship Hall, First Christian Church. Arrangements by Lagrone Funeral Home, 341 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso, NM.
Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019