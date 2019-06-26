|
Fedric Hansen
Alto, NM - Fredric G Hansen
( June 15, 1935 - April 10, 2019 )
Fred G Hansen passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019. Fred was born June 15, 1935, to Phyllis Gillingham Hansen and Martin Hansen in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Upon completion of high school Fred attended the University of Wisconsin and obtained a degree in Civil Engineering. During this time Fred also wed his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann Walton, in the First United Methodist Church in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
Upon graduation May 1957, Fred immediately began his career as an officer in the Army Corp of Engineers as a helicopter and fixed wing pilot. After leaving the service in 1960, Fred went on to spend nine years with Continental Pipeline Co. in engineering and eventually as General Manager. He attended the Harvard Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School. The Hansen family made many moves during those three years in the service and nine years with Conoco. In 1969 he brought the Hansen clan to Artesia, NM, where he served as CEO and President of Navajo Refining Company, from its formation in 1969 until 1976. During this time Fred was also a Director and Executive Vice President of Navajo's parent company, Holly Corporation.
In 1976 he joined Southern Union Refining Company as President of its subsidiary, Southern Union Refining Company. In 1982 the family made another move, to Dallas, where Fred served as CEO and Director of Southern Union Company. Fred began serving as Senior VP for, Associated Natural Gas, Inc. in 1986. This brought a truly happy move in 1988 back to their home in Alto, NM. Upon "retirement" Fred started Ping Consulting in 1994 allowing him to perform work for several companies and the state of New Mexico. During this time Fred was appointed Executive Director of the New Mexico Border Development Authority and then served as President of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association from 1998-2000.
Outside of Fred's work in Oil and Gas, he served as a New Mexico State Senator 1975-76, Trustee of Otero County Electric Cooperative for 30 years, member New Mexico Amigos, the NM Space Commission, NM State Energy Policy Advisory Council, New Mexico Governmental Ethics Oversight Committee and Governor's Organized Crime Prevention Commission. Fred also proudly served on many boards including: National Petroleum Refiners Association, (12 years) , American Gas Association, NM Association of Commerce and Industry, First National Bank of Artesia, College of Artesia, College of the Southwest, Alto Lakes Water Corp. and NM Rural Water Users Association.
Although work brought Fred much joy, he also enjoyed golfing, playing cards and meeting friends for coffee. The joys of these activities were surpassed by the conversations with his family, friends, and doctors. The many cards received, mentioned how much they reciprocated the sentiment.
Fred's "Pride and Joy" was his Cessna 180 airplane. Joyce often wondered which he treasured most, her or his plane. After he sold his Cessna, to someone in the Chicago area, he stopped in to visit his old friend. Fred often would volunteer to pick up family members to fly them back to Alto. He was free with his advice to the kids over the years and would often laugh about it, whether they agreed with the advice or not. Fred always made his family laugh. He loved his family and was always there to help in any way he could.
Preceding Fred in death was his, infant son, John Fredric in 1960 and beloved daughter Shelley Jo Connell in 1996. He is survived by his wife Joyce of 64 years, his sister Diane and brother-in-law Dr. Charles Guilder, two sons and wonderful daughters-in-law, Greg Hansen and Gina, Eric Hansen and LaTisha, granddaughters, Nicole Williams and Derek, Michelle Rank and Cabot, Ashley Williams and Clay, grandson, Alex Hansen and Catie. He is also survived by great grandsons and granddaughters, D J and Shellbye Williams, Samantha and Cash Rank, and Rowan Williams. He will be missed by his family, including the family kitty, Rascal.
The Hansen family invites you to a, Come and Go Celebration of Life, 2-4 on Saturday June 29th, at the Alto Country Club in the Sierra Room.
Published in Ruidoso News on June 26, 2019