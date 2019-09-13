|
Floyd Schnitzer
Ruidoso - Floyd Schnitzer, 93, of Ruidoso passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born November 4, 1925 at Alva, OK.
He served in the Army during World War II. He moved to Ruidoso in 1994 from Haysville, Kansas and was known as the Greeter at Walmart. He was a member of the Forgotten Truth Church in Michigan. He married Dorothy Hindman in January 4, 1975 at Enid, OK.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; a daughter, Joyce Walker of Edmond, OK; two stepdaughters, Christie Eileen Garfield of Corona, NM and Dorothy Edith Lack of Albuquerque; two sisters, Betty and Jeanine; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive guest at LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso on Tuesday, September 17, from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 17, at Ft. Stanton State Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Stanton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 13, 2019