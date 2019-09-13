Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Schnitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Schnitzer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Schnitzer Obituary
Floyd Schnitzer

Ruidoso - Floyd Schnitzer, 93, of Ruidoso passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born November 4, 1925 at Alva, OK.

He served in the Army during World War II. He moved to Ruidoso in 1994 from Haysville, Kansas and was known as the Greeter at Walmart. He was a member of the Forgotten Truth Church in Michigan. He married Dorothy Hindman in January 4, 1975 at Enid, OK.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; a daughter, Joyce Walker of Edmond, OK; two stepdaughters, Christie Eileen Garfield of Corona, NM and Dorothy Edith Lack of Albuquerque; two sisters, Betty and Jeanine; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will receive guest at LaGrone Funeral Chapel of Ruidoso on Tuesday, September 17, from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 17, at Ft. Stanton State Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Stanton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of LaGrone Funeral Chapel
Download Now