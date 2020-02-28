Resources
Ruidoso, NM - Frances M. Bubser, 64, died Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 of a sudden heart attack in his office, "his happy place". Frank was born in Marburg, Germany, September 3rd, 1955, he was adopted by Frances Bubser and Else Bubser in 1963 where Frank's father was serving for the U.S. Airforce.

Frank was a great father, grandfather, husband and coworker. He touched many hearts with his generosity and warm personality. Frank was most known for his work ethic arriving at the office by 6:30am (or earlier) and most days working well into the evening hours. His warmth, his laugh and his sweet pipe aroma will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Frank is survived by his wife, Rose; son, Justin; and three grandchildren O'Brien, Kyler, and Olivia. Frank also survived by his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Else Bubser.

Instead of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the P.R. Leyva Scholarship Fund in Frank's name, I in care of the Carlsbad Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
