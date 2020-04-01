|
|
Franklin Gallerito
Mescalero - Our beloved Franklin was called home to be with the lord on March 12, 2020. Franklin was born to Bessie Marden and John Gallerito. He shared 54 wonderful years with his wife, Andrea Enjady-Gallerito, together they had 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Frank attended school at St. John boarding school in Arizona, when finished he moved to California and began to work on a ranch and started his rodeo career where he rode bulls. During this time, he was also an award-winning polo player.
Frank was a natural born entertainer and loved sharing his heritage with others. He had the opportunity to share his culture working at Disneyland and in Japan. He lived in Japan for several years before returning to Mescalero to start his family. Upon his return home, he began working at Cow Camp as a cowboy.
After marrying, he moved his family to California, where his passion for cowboy work led him to train horses at the world-famous Santa Anita Race Track, many of the horses he trained won huge races. He also had a passion for dancing the fancy dance at pow-wows. He raised his children and grandchildren dancing with him in the sacred circle. Frank won many prizes throughout the country during his pow-wow days.
Franklin eventually retired from horse training and decided to move back home to Mescalero. He settled in the Silver Lake area of the reservation, where he said was his favorite place on earth. He will be remembered for being a loving and giving person, his humor, his love for his family, and his beautiful fancy dancing. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020