Fredda Draper
Ruidoso Downs, NM - Dear Mimi,
Thank you for being our mom!
We are so proud of you and all that you achieved. From a little girl in San Patricio, competitive barrel racer, to the General Manager of the Inn of the mountain Gods, and quarter horse racing royalty. Everything you and Bubba did took hard work and dedication, but you were always there for us. Sometimes in your own way, but we never needed anything. We remember as kids in Colorado after you worked all day, rode horses till dark, you somehow had dinner ready! We all loved your enchiladas.
When we left our comfortable life to move back to New Mexico and train racehorses, you became the rock. Racing was hard, and it took time and money. We all made sacrifices, but you kept us going until you and Bubba made it together. All our lives have changed because of the love and partnership you and Bubba shared with family, friends, and the world. That is the greatest legacy of love!
Your heart has so many special places for those close to you and you never faked a smile for those you didn't. Some may not know that you deeply care for so many of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. They called you Mom or Nana. Yes, you and Bubba had business partners, but only if they became family and will always be. No matter where your travels took you, your home will always be the Hondo Valley where we have so many relatives bound by blood and spirit.
Your house was always open to us, our friends, relatives, grandkids, great-grandkids, and sometimes just someone in need. For those who got to know you, they would not be surprised to stop by and see you wearing two different socks, or painting just your pinky finger. If you really liked someone you gave them your own name like it or not. You should have written a diet book called, "Half", because at any given time if you look in fridge there would be a half piece of cheese, bread, a coke, or sandwich. One of us would end up eating the other half.
We miss you! We are all so blessed to be a part of this family. We will continue to care for each other. We will always love each other. We will never forget. We rejoice that you and Bubba are together again. You and your cowboy dancing the "Tennessee Waltz"!
From the bottom of our hearts,
Your son, Dallas and daughter, Robyne
Memorial service will be Friday, July 26, at 6:00 P.M. at the Ruidoso Downs Sales Barn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on July 19, 2019