Frieda M. Brown
Rio Rancho - Frieda M. Brown, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Rio Rancho, NM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Berlin, Germany on October 30, 1926.
Frieda is survived by her daughter Karin Caswell and husband Ron of Elephant Butte, NM, son John P. Brown Jr. and wife Piedad of Midland, TX, son Michael P. Brown and wife Lori of Bellevue, WA, son Danny K. Brown and wife Lisa of Albuquerque, NM. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Frieda will be laid to rest with her late husband Pat Sr. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruidoso N.M. Services pending.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Frieda's favorite charity Boys Town and Paralyzed Veterans.
