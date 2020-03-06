Services
Las Cruces - Gary Lyn Guss, age 71, passed away in Las Cruces on February 28, 2020 from complications from sepsis.

Gary was born on February 27, 1949 in Roswell, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard Howard Guss, Virgie Louise Carter Guss, and his brother Alan Dwayne Guss. Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Doyal Guss, a brother Timothy Guss (Breanna) of Medford, OR, sister-in-law Lisa Guss of San Antonio, TX, daughter Kimberly Guss of Albuquerque, sons Christopher Guss (Nicole) of Albuquerque, and Gerald Guss (Mandy) of Las Cruces. He is also survived by five grandsons: Steven, Austin (Terrah), and Dominic Ortega, Eryk Beckler, and Rydeen Guss, nieces Tiffany Briggs (Nick), Amber Hairell (Matt) and nephews Kris Loveless (Erica) and Tyler Guss.

Gary grew up in Roswell, NM. He graduated from Roswell High School where he played bass clarinet in the band and met his wife, Linda. He continued his education at NMSU where he received a degree in electrical engineering. He retired from El Paso Electric Company after working there for forty years. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Ancho, NM where he was residing prior to his death.

Gary's hobbies included building HO model railroad layouts, shooting firearms and reloading ammunition, piloting small airplanes, learning about military history and identifying military planes, ships, tanks, and weaponry, and photographing and developing film and making his wife laugh every day.

Rest in peace. You will be greatly missed!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13 at 3:00 P.M. at Getz Funeral Home Chapel, 1410 E. Bowman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM. Cremains will be scattered at a later date. Donations to a may be made in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Ruidoso News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020
