Gene "Baker" Whaley
Gene "Baker" Whaley

Ft Worth - Gene "Baker" Whaley, 62, of Ft Worth, Texas, was born on December 26, 1957, and passed away on September 19th, 2020 in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Gene was predeceased by his parents, Cherry Miller Rhode and Glen Rhode of Crockett. He is survived by his children Daniel Whaley of Austin, and Janice Whaley Mireles, her husband, Derek Mireles, and grandchildren, Caleb, Asher, and Charlotte of Florence. Mr. Whaley is also survived by his brother and sister, Tim Whaley of Houston and Lisa Chaves of Bullard, and a host of loved ones.

Gene was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite area was New Mexico, where he settled and enjoyed a peaceful life. He spent much of his free time sitting by the river, feeding wildlife, and enjoying games with friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that live plants be given.

Lamentations 3:22-23 The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness (ESV).




Published in Ruidoso News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
