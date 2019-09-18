|
|
George Alvin Chittum
Las Palomas - August 4, 1934-August 25, 2019
George Alvin "Pop" Chittum, 85, a resident of Las Palomas, NM, died on Sunday, August 25, in Las Cruces NM. He was born on August 4, 1934 in Hawley, TX to William and Vera (Culpepper) Chittum. George worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company and owned an auto paint and body shop in Jal NM and one in Ruidoso, NM. He enjoyed dancing, spending time with his family and sneaking treats to the "babies" (his and Lynda's dogs).
Survivors include the love of his life of 26 years, Lynda Chittum; 9 children; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and all 9 of his siblings.
Cremation took place and a memorial will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019, from noon-2, in Ruidoso, NM at Win Place and Show (WPS). All, including children, are welcome to come help celebrate the beautiful life Pop danced his way through.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 18, 2019