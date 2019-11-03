|
George Nasser Owen
Alto - George Nasser Owen passed away at his home in Alto, New Mexico on November 1st, 2019.
George was born in Pomona, California in 1956. His father died when he was only 4 years old and his family moved to New York. After finishing high school, he headed west to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he ended up building a life. George was an electrician, general contractor and master Macgyver by trade; an outlaw by nature.
While in college, George had his first brush with death, practicing his quick draw technique, consequently shooting himself in the leg. From that point forward, his luck at survival was all too common and often: from a radiator explosion, to multiple motorcycle accidents, plus one or two plane piloting mishaps to just plain old hard living. Toward the end of his life George could be heard saying "If I had known that I would live this long, I would have played it a lot harder."
George is survived by his children Joshua and Noelle, his grandchildren Frankie and Pablo, his brother Victor, his sister Dorothy, his nephews Andy and Sam, and his niece Sara. For George his friends were everything, and although too many to list, he will be dearly remembered by his closest- Billy, Kevin, Rhonda and his canine sidekick, who never left his side, Chris.
George's Celebration of Life will take place Saturday November 23rd, 2019.
