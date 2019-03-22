Glen Westall



Midland, TX - Glen Richard Westall of Midland Texas passed to be with his father in heaven on March 14th, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Glen was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on November 3rd, 1937 to parent's George and Willah Mae (Joy) Westall. Much of Glen's childhood was spent working around his grandfather's ranch, which he always remembered fondly. Glen met the love of his life Shirley (Holmes) Westall while driving at the age of thirteen; he almost ran her over with his pickup. Glen attended high school with Shirley at Ruidoso High School, and played all sports. Glen attended Oklahoma State University where he played football and earned his degree in petroleum engineering. Glen married his high school sweetheart Shirley in 1961, just before Glen was drafted into the Army. Glen and Shirley had their first child Glen Jr. (Rick) while Glen was stationed at Army Chemical Center in Maryland. After the military, Glen worked for many years for Texaco as a petroleum engineer, during which their second son Justin Kyle Westall was born. Glen spent many years in the oil industry and as a business owner. Glen was a beloved father, grandfather and uncle, who always carried a strong Christian conviction.



Glen was preceded in death by his wife Shirley May Westall (Holmes), and by his parent's George A. Westall and Willah Mae (Billie) Westall (Joy).



Glen is survived by his son Rick Westall, (Maureen) and Anna of Midland Texas, and by his son Kyle Westall, (Molly) of Farmington NM and his Grandson Dylan Kyle Westall of Phoenix Arizona. He is also survived by his sister Ann Perry (Charles) of Artesia NM and his nieces Natalia Campanilla (Tony) of Hondo NM, and Roxanne Newton (Kevin) of Artesia. Glen is also survived by his nephew Nathan Perry of San Antonio Texas, and numerous great nephews and nieces.



Funeral services for Glen will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Sutton Drive, Ruidoso, NM, on Saturday March 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com. Published in Ruidoso News on Mar. 22, 2019