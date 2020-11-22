1/1
Gloria Mae Elkins Troutt
Gloria Mae Elkins Troutt

Gloria Mae Elkins Troutt passed away on November 14, 2020, age 84, surrounded by family, at her beloved Troutt Ranch in Tularosa, NM, after a long and heart-rending struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

She married Paul William Troutt in June 1954. Paul passed away in October 2017, after 63 years of marriage to Gloria.

Gloria found her greatest joy in her family and she served as a role model of love and devotion for her children and grandchildren to follow. Gloria is survived by her sister, Geraldine Rule, two sons, Jeffery Troutt (Helen), and Christopher Troutt (Mary Beth), five grandchildren, Brittany Riddle (Diallo), Ashley Troutt, ReBecca Richey (Naashukwa), Hannah Troutt, and Samuel Troutt, and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Mom/Granny/Gloria's life will be held at Troutt Ranch on November 28, 2020. Contact the family for more information.

See Legacy.com for her detailed obituary.




Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
