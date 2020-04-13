Services
Harry Edmondson


1945 - 2020
Harry Edmondson Obituary
Harry Edmondson

Ruidoso, NM - Harry James Edmondson, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM. Harry was born in Washington State in December 1945 to Roy and Virginia Edmondson where after attending school, he joined the Navy and was a Vietnam War Veteran.

Harry met and married Irene in May 1981. They lived in CA until relocating to Alto, NM approximately 19 years ago. Harry loved his family, friends, neighbors, church (at one time he was a Fourth Degree in the Knights of Columbus), taking care of and fixing things around the house, and, of course, the Seattle Seahawks. Harry also greatly enjoyed helping out his friends and neighbors with projects. Harry was a wonderful father, stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Harry is preceded in death by Irene, his loving wife of almost 38 years, his parents, Roy and Virginia, his sisters, Kathy and Carol, and his brother Bill. He is survived by his sons, Harry, Jr. (Paula) and Jeff (Kim); stepchildren Michael (Linda), Yvonne (Kevin), and Steven (Dawn); 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brothers (Roy, Richard, Bob, and Dwight) and sister (Mary) and their families.

Special thanks from Harry's family to the caregivers at the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo, NM for the care and love they gave Harry during the last years of his life.

A memorial service and interment for Harry will be held at a later date (due to the COVID-19 crisis). When internment does occur, it will be at the Fort Stanton State Veterans Cemetery so that he may rest in peace with his beloved Irene.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
