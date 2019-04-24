Hazel Daves



Ruidoso - Hazel Lou Jones Daves was born March 4, 1925 in Palo Pinto County, Texas to Will and Minnie Lee Jones and died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Mescalero Care Center surrounded by her loving daughters and the caring staff.



On November 17,1946 she married Carlton Evert Daves and they were married 58 years. Hazel and Carlton had four children; Deborah Kay Krezer, Carla Mae Daves Mancha, Karen Jones Anderson, and Bruce Carlton Daves, and five grandchildren, Janice Kae Woods and her husband Roscoe, Armanda Elizabeth Martin and her husband Joel, Cody Blain Jones, Jesse Wade Anderson and his wife Jen, and Andy Briana Mancha and five great-grandchildren, Kailyn Woods, Easton Martin, Madisyn Martin, Kaia Anderson, Livy Anderson, and Brynn Anderson. Hazel had recently celebrated her 94th birthday. Hazel will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and a good Christian woman who was generous and loving to all.



Services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Gateway Church of Christ in Ruidoso, New Mexico with internment to follow at Hondo Valley Memorial Park where she will lie next to her beloved husband Carlton and her daughter Carla.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.