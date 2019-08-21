|
Herman Luther "MAC" McArthur, Jr.
Ruidoso - Herman Luther "MAC" McArthur, Jr., 81, entered into Greater Life with his Lord on August 7, 2019, after a long, well-fought battle with Parkinson's. He was a New Mexico Military Institute Alumnus U.C. 1960).
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, and infant daughter Kathleen, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pamela, son Shaun-Michael, daughter Misty, 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandsons, many beloved cousins, In-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Born at Spur, Texas, November 21, 1937, Mac became a professional saddle bronc rider, roper, rancher, copper miner, oil and gas drilling contractor, and law enforcement officer in his lifetime. He worked in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and South America, always a generous man of honor, courage, integrity, compassion, and common sense. His family and friends best remember him for his humorous cowboy storytelling and for his contagious belly laugh.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holy Mount Episcopal Church, 121 Mescalero Trail, at 2 pm, Saturday August 24, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Holy Mount Memorial Prayer Garden that welcomes anyone for quiet and meditation.
Published in Ruidoso News on Aug. 21, 2019