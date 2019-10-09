|
|
Herminio Otero
Capitan - Herminio (Herman) Chavez Otero, while home with family, peacefully joined his Lord September 29, 2019. The beloved husband of Antonia (Toni) Padilla (deceased 2010), meeting in grade school and married 68 years.
Herman, 97, born July 20, 1922 in Tecolote, NM where his father, Jose Otero, worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. Later moved to Encinoso where they had a sheep/cattle ranch.
Jose and Herman opened a grocery store in Capitan in 1939. Four months after marriage, Herman was drafted into the Air Force (WWII). Unable to handle separation from his bride, he smuggled Toni onto a troop train. They shared a three year military life adventure.
Herman furnished Capitan its first water/trash service and supplied coal/wood to Fort Stanton TB hospital. Subsequently opened a firewood business & saw shop. Herman and Toni established Capitan's El Paisano Restaurant.
They had 4 daughters: (Gloria) Esther Otero, Barbara Ann Sanchez (husband, Raymond Sanchez), Patricia Jean Kearns (husband, Kimble Kearns), and Kateri Marie Otero; 7 grandchildren (& spouses): Michelle Borman, Michael & Tabatha Flanagan, Wayne Eric Otero, Ronnie Sanchez, Kateri Carpenter, Ryan Wooddell, Heather & Bill Barclay and 15 great-grandchildren. Herman survived his father, mother (Barbarita Chavez Garcia) & three brothers, Josesito, Antonio, and Eulojio.
Devotion to Christian life and to his family was his priority. Promoting good relationships, fairness and respect for all was his passion. He was cherished for his sincerity; loving, kind, humble, generous nature; and charming wit.
Celebrate Herman's Life - Traylor Gym, Capitan School, 2:00 pm, October 13, 2019 & Capitan Cemetery. Reception following, Traylor Gym cafeteria. Condolences: www.lagroneruidoso.com or call 575-808-0607.
Published in Ruidoso News on Oct. 9, 2019