Ina L. Chadwick



Ina L. Chadwick (83) passed away August10th. She was survived by her 6 children, Tom, Doug (Ruth), Denise, Blaine (Karen), Glenda and Joel (Barbara), her Grandchildren, Andrew (April) Chadwick, Tanya (Jason) Davis, Wesley (April) Lack, Jesse (Leah) Lack, Nicole (Abraham) Balderas , Mark Schiel, Marissa (Aaron) Schmidt, Ashlee (Tanner) Shumake, Bryan Casassa, Patrick (Cindy) Casassa, Rebecca (David) Hopkinson, Holly Chadwick and Tracy (Kenneth) Moreland, Austin Chadwick, Breanna Chadwick, Brooklyn Chadwick, John Cameron Chadwick, and 18 great grandkids.



There is a graveside memorial at Forest Lawn Cemetery Saturday September 12th at 10:00am in Ruidoso, NM



She was a loving mother and wife and will be remembered for her love for her kids and grandchildren, inside jokes, silly stories, and love for eating out, getting her hair done and shopping.









