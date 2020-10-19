Ingrid Yates



Ruidoso, NM - Ingrid Yates, 86 years old, of Ruidoso, NM, was carried home to her precious Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1934 in Berlin, Germany (under Hitler's nose -- she would often say). She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Yates; her son, Mark Yates; parents, Johannes Thiede and Herta Hammer Thiede; her sister, Hannelore Glymph and husband Charles. She is survived by her children, Julie Burke and husband Alby; Karin Hamilton and husband Charlie; daughter-in-love, Mary Grizzard. Ingrid had many spiritual sons and daughters who called her "mom" (everyone knew that they were her favorite) and many, many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.



Ingrid came to the United States in the early 1950's and became a citizen in 1956. After Bill and her raised their family in Albuquerque, NM, they bought a house in the beautiful mountain village of Ruidoso, NM -- her heart's desire.



Ingrid loved people! She was an integral part of a loving community of believers in Jesus and attended Grace Harvest Church the whole time she lived here -- affectionately known as "mother Ingrid". She celebrated 36 years of sobriety from alcoholism with our local AA family and considered it a privilege to share her message of hope and salvation. Her joy, infectious smile and "attitude of gratitude" will be missed deeply.



Borrowing from DL Moody's quote, she wrote these final words back in August, 2017:



"Some last words to you from me. Some day you will read in the papers that Ingrid is dead! Don't you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am right now! I was born in the flesh in 1934. I was born of the Spirit in 1984. That which is born of the flesh will die. That which is born of the Spirit shall live forever! Praise the Lord!"



"For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who loved his appearing." II Timothy 4:6-8



She is celebrating with the lover of her soul, right now. Rejoice with us!



Outdoor services will be held at Grace Harvest Church in the meadow, 806 Gavilan Canyon Rd., on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.









