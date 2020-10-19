1/1
Ingrid Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ingrid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ingrid Yates

Ruidoso, NM - Ingrid Yates, 86 years old, of Ruidoso, NM, was carried home to her precious Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1934 in Berlin, Germany (under Hitler's nose -- she would often say). She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bill Yates; her son, Mark Yates; parents, Johannes Thiede and Herta Hammer Thiede; her sister, Hannelore Glymph and husband Charles. She is survived by her children, Julie Burke and husband Alby; Karin Hamilton and husband Charlie; daughter-in-love, Mary Grizzard. Ingrid had many spiritual sons and daughters who called her "mom" (everyone knew that they were her favorite) and many, many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

Ingrid came to the United States in the early 1950's and became a citizen in 1956. After Bill and her raised their family in Albuquerque, NM, they bought a house in the beautiful mountain village of Ruidoso, NM -- her heart's desire.

Ingrid loved people! She was an integral part of a loving community of believers in Jesus and attended Grace Harvest Church the whole time she lived here -- affectionately known as "mother Ingrid". She celebrated 36 years of sobriety from alcoholism with our local AA family and considered it a privilege to share her message of hope and salvation. Her joy, infectious smile and "attitude of gratitude" will be missed deeply.

Borrowing from DL Moody's quote, she wrote these final words back in August, 2017:

"Some last words to you from me. Some day you will read in the papers that Ingrid is dead! Don't you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am right now! I was born in the flesh in 1934. I was born of the Spirit in 1984. That which is born of the flesh will die. That which is born of the Spirit shall live forever! Praise the Lord!"

"For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who loved his appearing." II Timothy 4:6-8

She is celebrating with the lover of her soul, right now. Rejoice with us!

Outdoor services will be held at Grace Harvest Church in the meadow, 806 Gavilan Canyon Rd., on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaGrone Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved