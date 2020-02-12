|
James Smith
Ruidoso, NM - The Reverend Doctor James M. Smith died at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Joplin, Missouri, on February 29, 1944 to James Manley and Alice L. Magoon Smith, he graduated from College High School in Pittsburgh, Kansas and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Phillips University in 1966. Jim received his Master of Divinity from Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University in 1969 and earned his Doctorate in Theology from San Francisco Theological Seminary.
Rev. Dr. Smith served churches in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. He retired as the Senior Pastor at First Christian Church of Ruidoso, New Mexico, in 2009.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra Sloan Smith, and his children, Jack Johnston of San Patricio, NM; James M. Smith III (Sandra) of McAllen, TX, and Meredith Shaputis (Shawn) of Antioch, IL. His loving arms also surrounded his grandchildren: Aubrey Johnston, Karissa Hagen, Kelsey Fliginger (Daryc), Jesse and Jordan Solis, Analyssa Smith, Taylor, Ryan, Jada, and Shawn Michael Shaputis, and great grandson Mason Hagen and many nieces and nephews.
An avid reader of both fiction and nonfiction books, he spent many a late, night reading under to stars on the back porch while enjoying a fine cigar. Best of all, though, Jim enjoyed camping with his family and backpacking with church youth groups, introducing them to God's great outdoors; the beauty of New Mexico. Yet unknown to most, was his drive for Christian mercy and social justice.
Having both formed and served multiple organizations for spiritually lost juveniles; homeless adults; and preyed upon working mothers, He was responsible for the founding of First Christian Church's Child Development Center to meet the need of affordable high, quality childcare. In short, where he saw a need, he found a solution.
Services will be held at First Christian Church, in Ruidoso on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 P.M.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020