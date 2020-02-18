|
James Smith
Ruidoso - The Reverend Doctor James M. Smith died at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He was born in Joplin, Missouri on February 29, 1944 to James Manley and Alice L. (Magoon) Smith. Jim graduated from College High School in Pittsburg, KS and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Phillips University in 1966. He received his Master of Divinity from Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University in 1969. He went on to earn his Doctorate in Theology from the San Francisco Theological Seminary.
Dr. Smith served churches in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and retired as the Senior Pastor at First Christian Church, Ruidoso, New Mexico in 2009. He also served on the Regional staff of the Kansas Region and as the Area Minister and President of the Tres Rios Area of the Christian Church in the Southwest.
Jim and his wife, Sandy, married in 1965 and have 3 adult children. Jack Johnston, the couple's eldest son, resides in San Patricio, NM. Jack has a daughter, Aubrey, who resides in San Diego, CA. James M. Smith, III is their middle child, and he resides in McAllen, TX with his wife, Sandra, and their children Jesse, Jordan, and Analyssa. James also has two adult daughters: Karissa Hagen, who lives in Oklahoma City, OK with the Smith's great-grandson Mason, and Kelsey Fliginger, who lives in Rapid City, SD with her husband Daryc. The Smith's daughter, Meredith Shaputis, lives in Antioch, IL with her husband Shawn and four children: Taylor, Ryan, Jada, and Shawn Michael.
Jim was a beloved and well known member of the Ruidoso community. His presence will be missed.
Donations to First Christian Church, Ruidoso, NM in honor of Dr. Smith will be welcome.
Funeral service for Jim will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in First Christian Church in Ruidoso.
