|
|
James Townsend
Las Cruces - January 19, 2020 at 67 years young, James Townsend of Las Cruces NM, passed away surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Suse, of Las Cruces, daughter Danielle (Adam) Kusmak of Tularosa NM, Tara (Chris) Eckel of San Antonio TX, Matthew of Las Cruces, Jesse of California as well as grandchildren Wyatt Green, Kaleb and Samuel Kusmak, Stella Townsend, Alex, Lane and Laci Eckel and sister Eyvonne (Don Gunn) of Forrest, NM. He was welcomed into Heaven by his father Milton, mother Myrtice and brother Tommy as well as numerous beloved family and friends.
He was known for his love of The Father, his devotion to his friends and family, especially to Matthew. He was proud of being a Rodeo Cowboy, Bull fighter, lipstick pusher, horseman, outdoorsman, wild animal broker, stuntman, actor, movie wrangler and entrepreneur. He loved a good wreck, book and practical joke. He was proud of the business he created on a shoestring and a prayer, Grindstone Stables in 1988. This offered him the opportunity to spend thousands of hours a year with his kids and the many wranglers who worked for him through the years, which set the stage for them to be successful in their own endeavors.
Celebration of his life will be held at J Bar J Country Church (25974 US-70) in Ruidoso NM at 11 a.m. on January 25, 2020. James would not want y'all to mourn his passing but rejoice in Him and the ever-lasting life. In lieu of flowers please give financial donations or time to a church, children's home, Leukemia research organization, Special Olympics, UNM Cancer Center, Casa Esperanza in Albuquerque, NM. In his last days James would remind us "Our most important job is to lead a child to Christ".
Jeremiah 29:11
Published in Ruidoso News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020