Jeffrey Tod Weinstein
Jeffrey Tod Weinstein

Jeffrey Tod Weinstein was born in Anchorage Alaska March 22 1967 and passed away unexpectedly at his home in Capitan September 9 2020 at the age of 53.

He started his working career delivering pizzas, moved up to chef and ended up owning his own business. He worked as a chef in several ltalian and Greek restaurants, Sandy's Chevron and was a courier for a large corporation of attorneys.

In 2002 Jeffrey moved with his two sons to Capitan to help his mother and stepfather.

He worked at Smokey's Country Market, Calamity Janes, The hitching post, framed a house and was his mother's health care provider at the time of his death.

Jeffrey is survived by his son Justin M Weinstein, son Christopher D Weinstein, mother Jo A Lanning, sister Jennifer S Weinstein all of Capitan, brother Warren J Weinstein (Anchorage, AK) brother Wyatt L Weinstein (Salem, OR) nieces Kristina and Krystal VonGnatensky (Puyallup WA) and nephew Oliver Raine (Warr Acres, OK).

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father Milton Weinstein, brother Michael S Weinstein and stepfather Gary E Lanning.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 24th at 2pm at his home,

104 Pine Lodge Road (Hwy 246)

Two story red house behind the Washington Federal Bank in Capitan.

Jeffrey will be forever missed by his family.




Published in Ruidoso News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2020.
