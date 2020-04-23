Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessa Booky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessa Booky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessa Booky Obituary
Jessa Booky

Ruidoso - Jessa' Lee Booky passed from this life on April 19th 2020, at the age of 96 in Ruidoso NM. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on April 29, 1923 to Ralph and Jessie Hovey. She had one brother, Howard Dallas Hovey.

After her mother died, Lee and her dad moved from Kansas to the Hondo Valley of New Mexico. There she met and married Albert Roger Booky, in Roswell on August 26, 1955. They were married over 61 years. They were blessed with 2 children, 2 grand-daughters, one great grand-daughter, one great grand-son; as well as a wonderful extended family and many good friends. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and her brother, Howard.

Lee was a talented horsewoman. She was especially fond of horses and dogs and had a passion for reading that lasted her entire lifetime. She loved the southwest and living in New Mexico.

The family will gather for a private memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of LaGrone Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -