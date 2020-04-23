|
Jessa Booky
Ruidoso - Jessa' Lee Booky passed from this life on April 19th 2020, at the age of 96 in Ruidoso NM. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on April 29, 1923 to Ralph and Jessie Hovey. She had one brother, Howard Dallas Hovey.
After her mother died, Lee and her dad moved from Kansas to the Hondo Valley of New Mexico. There she met and married Albert Roger Booky, in Roswell on August 26, 1955. They were married over 61 years. They were blessed with 2 children, 2 grand-daughters, one great grand-daughter, one great grand-son; as well as a wonderful extended family and many good friends. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Albert and her brother, Howard.
Lee was a talented horsewoman. She was especially fond of horses and dogs and had a passion for reading that lasted her entire lifetime. She loved the southwest and living in New Mexico.
The family will gather for a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020