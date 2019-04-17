|
Joan W. Paulos
- - Joan W. Paulos went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1930 in Edmond, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Mildred Whisler who preceded her in death, along with her sister, Mary Katherine Vasseur. Joan is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Victor E. Paulos, along with their three children and their families: Andra Paulos Beehler and her husband, Don Beehler of Franklin, TN along with their children, Carolyn Beehler and Brooke van Lang; Craig Paulos of Aztec, NM and his children, Callie Doherty, Justin Paulos and Joshua Paulos; and Clay Paulos and his wife Tamara Paulos of Roswell, NM along with their children, Kristyn and Kathryn Paulos. In addition to seven grandchildren, Joan is survived by two great-grandchildren.
Joan and Vic lived in Bryan, TX from 1967 until they moved to the Village in 1990. Joan was a faithful member of the Village United Methodist Church. She was active in the women's club, PEO, as well as various bridge groups. Most importantly, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother-she loved talking to her grandchildren.
Joan is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma where she received a B.S. in Home Economics in 1952. Thereafter, she taught school for one year at her high school in Britton, OK while her husband attended the University of Oklahoma.
Visitation was held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Caruth Village Funeral Home in Hot Springs Village. Funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m., Friday at Village United Methodist Church in Hot Springs Village. Joan will be interred at the Whisler Cemetery in Deer Creek, Oklahoma.
Published in Ruidoso News on Apr. 17, 2019